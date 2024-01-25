Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Corning were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Corning by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Corning by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Corning by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Corning by 5,262.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 7,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

Corning Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

