Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 561,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $44,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $84.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.52. The company has a market cap of $112.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

