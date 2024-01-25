Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $46,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 99,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after buying an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $72,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.4 %

Aflac stock opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

