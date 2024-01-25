Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 92,939 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,939 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.22% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $44,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 22.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. William Allan Corp lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the third quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 36,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth about $978,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Consumer Edge downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $65.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.85 and a 200 day moving average of $73.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

