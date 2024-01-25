Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 29,212 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,212 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $52,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,672,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,323,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,352,000 after acquiring an additional 377,737 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,150,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,283,000 after acquiring an additional 261,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $101.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.79. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.94.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

