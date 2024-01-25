Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 20,405 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,868 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,405 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $50,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. STF Management LP boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 13,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 680,165 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $94,169,000 after acquiring an additional 38,418 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.9% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.92.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $174.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.96 and a 52 week high of $175.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.