Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $52,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VO stock opened at $228.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

