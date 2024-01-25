Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $48.96 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 392,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $48,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of IWN opened at $149.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $158.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

