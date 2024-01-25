Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $48.37 Million Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $48,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALNY. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.32.

ALNY stock opened at $185.20 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.10 and a fifty-two week high of $234.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.02 and a 200-day moving average of $181.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $2.76. The firm had revenue of $750.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.14 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

