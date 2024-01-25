Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $46.20 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.20% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $46,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.0 %

TROW stock opened at $109.75 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.21.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

