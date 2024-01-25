Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $39.90 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 845,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,576 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 2.08% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $39,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

USRT stock opened at $52.20 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.