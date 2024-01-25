Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $39.53 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1,319.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,150 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.33% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $39,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $113.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $117.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

