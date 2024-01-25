Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,531 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of American Tower worth $55,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $196.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.74. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.49.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

