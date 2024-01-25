Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 198,446 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,716,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,446 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $38,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

