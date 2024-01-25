Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,112 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 1.16% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $41,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $54.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average is $54.17. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $57.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.