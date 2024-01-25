Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Up to $3.44

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.44, but opened at $3.72. Core Scientific shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 592,325 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core Scientific by 1,709.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,086,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,971,495 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,667,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 625,662 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Core Scientific by 36.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 220,532 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

