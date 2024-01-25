Contrasting Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) & La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC)

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) and La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Redfin and La Rosa’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Redfin alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redfin $2.28 billion 0.41 -$321.14 million ($1.54) -5.32 La Rosa $26.20 million 0.68 -$2.32 million N/A N/A

La Rosa has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Redfin.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

78.6% of Redfin shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Redfin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Redfin and La Rosa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redfin -12.53% -957.88% -17.85% La Rosa N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Redfin and La Rosa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redfin 1 12 0 0 1.92 La Rosa 0 0 0 0 N/A

Redfin presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.44%. Given Redfin’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Redfin is more favorable than La Rosa.

Summary

La Rosa beats Redfin on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redfin

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. Redfin Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About La Rosa

(Get Free Report)

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; franchises real estate brokerage agencies, and trains its sales agents to provide residential property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. The company also engages in the real estate brokerage business, as well as sale of commercial real estate property. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.