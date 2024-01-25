Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) PT Raised to $121.00

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $98.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNXC. TheStreet upgraded Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.

NASDAQ CNXC traded down $16.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.76. 223,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $70.58 and a 1-year high of $151.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Concentrix by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,152,000 after purchasing an additional 57,849 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Concentrix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,329,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,824,000 after purchasing an additional 71,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 30.2% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,255,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,772,000 after acquiring an additional 754,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Concentrix by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 44,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

