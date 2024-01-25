Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Compugen from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compugen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Compugen Stock Performance

Compugen stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $162.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.80. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compugen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Compugen by 29.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Compugen by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 49.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

