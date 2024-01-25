Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Up to $3.37

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.49. Compass shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 255,058 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Compass in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 82.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $46,501.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 896,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,957.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $36,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,470,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,441,199.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $46,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 896,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,957.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,944,208 shares of company stock worth $76,326,005 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

