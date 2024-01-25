Comparing Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) & HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Free Report) and HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Powerbridge Technologies and HashiCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerbridge Technologies $10.48 million 0.13 -$21.51 million N/A N/A HashiCorp $475.89 million 9.22 -$274.30 million ($1.08) -20.75

Powerbridge Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HashiCorp.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerbridge Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A HashiCorp 0 6 8 0 2.57

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Powerbridge Technologies and HashiCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

HashiCorp has a consensus price target of $30.07, suggesting a potential upside of 33.89%. Given HashiCorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HashiCorp is more favorable than Powerbridge Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Powerbridge Technologies has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HashiCorp has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Powerbridge Technologies and HashiCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerbridge Technologies N/A N/A N/A HashiCorp -37.01% -17.20% -12.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Powerbridge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of HashiCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Powerbridge Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of HashiCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HashiCorp beats Powerbridge Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge Digital Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance. The company also provides Powerbridge Software-as-a-Service solutions, which comprise Logistics Service Cloud and Trade Zone Operations Cloud, as well as Inward Processed Manufacturing Cloud, Cross-Border eCommerce Cloud, and Import & Export Loan; and Powerbridge Blockchain-as-a-Service solutions that include Compliance Blockchain and Supply Chain Blockchain Services. It serves international trade businesses and manufacturers, customs and government agencies and authorities, and logistics service and other providers. The company sells its solutions and services through its direct sales organization, indirect channel partners, and strategic government partners. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc. provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data. It also provides Consul, an application-centric networking automation product that enables practitioners to manage application traffic, security teams to secure and restrict access between applications, and operations teams to automate the underlying network infrastructure; and Nomad, a scheduler and workload orchestrator, which provides practitioners with a self-service interface to manage the application lifecycle. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

