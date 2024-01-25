Comparing Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ)

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Free Report) and Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Helbiz shares are held by institutional investors. 44.7% of Logiq shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Helbiz shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Logiq and Helbiz’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $25.71 million 0.15 -$49.16 million N/A N/A Helbiz $15.54 million 0.40 -$71.97 million ($2.40) -0.01

Analyst Ratings

Logiq has higher revenue and earnings than Helbiz.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Logiq and Helbiz, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Logiq and Helbiz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -252.07% -618.95% -362.22% Helbiz -528.22% N/A -223.48%

Volatility & Risk

Logiq has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helbiz has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Helbiz beats Logiq on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. provides e-commerce solutions and services in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. The company operates its DATALogiq-branded consumer data management platform by lead generation, online marketing, and multichannel reengagement strategies through its owned and operated brands. Its DATALogiq develops a proprietary data management platform and integrates with various third-party service providers to optimize the return on its marketing efforts. The company was formerly known as Weyland Tech Inc. and changed its name to Logiq, Inc. in September 2020. Logiq, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Helbiz

Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

