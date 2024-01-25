Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) President Richard W. Newsom Purchases 356 Shares

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) President Richard W. Newsom acquired 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.68 per share, with a total value of $14,838.08. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at $78,608.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.07. The company had a trading volume of 54,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,073. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57. The stock has a market cap of $757.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.69. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $45.74.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Community Trust Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $544,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.