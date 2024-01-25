CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $2.10.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COMM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded CommScope from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CommScope from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.43.

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $2.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. CommScope has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $8.92.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 26.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. Analysts forecast that CommScope will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CommScope

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 60,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 776,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,681.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 521,189 shares in the company, valued at $964,199.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 776,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,681.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 360,132 shares of company stock valued at $590,599. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

Further Reading

