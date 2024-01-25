Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $80.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.66. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

