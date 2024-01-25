Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,456. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.89. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CNS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers

In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $45,153.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 10.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,579,000 after purchasing an additional 194,097 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,334,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,791,000 after purchasing an additional 85,674 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,988,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

