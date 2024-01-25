Coastal Financial (CCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Friday, January 26th.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $96.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. On average, analysts expect Coastal Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Coastal Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCB traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 33,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,654. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $550.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Coastal Financial has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coastal Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 15.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coastal Financial from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCB

Coastal Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.