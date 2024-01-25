Coastal Financial (CCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Friday, January 26th.
Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $96.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. On average, analysts expect Coastal Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:CCB traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 33,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,654. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $550.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Coastal Financial has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $48.50.
Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coastal Financial from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.
Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.
