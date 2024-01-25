CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.59 EPS

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59, RTT News reports. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 58.04%. The business had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.
CNX Resources Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of CNX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,365,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,721. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.
