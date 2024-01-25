CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 11,400.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
CNBX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 387,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,033. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
