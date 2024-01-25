ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CLRO stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 112.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearOne by 28.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares during the period. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

