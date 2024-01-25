Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Shares Up 1.3%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.73. 818 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

Clariant Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

