Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Trims Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $24,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $75.21. 36,383,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,275,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.95.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

