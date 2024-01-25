Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 61,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 672,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $54,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,773,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $942,000. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 38,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $2,099,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 114,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DIS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,444,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,771,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

