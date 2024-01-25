Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 58,000 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 354,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $49,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.92.

Shares of AMAT traded up $7.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,717,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621,045. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.96 and a 52-week high of $175.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

