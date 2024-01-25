Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,000 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.6% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $112,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $606.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,997,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,863. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The company has a market capitalization of $274.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.16.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,446 shares of company stock worth $24,628,376 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.