Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Boosts Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 20,480.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,692 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in monday.com were worth $21,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in monday.com by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 192.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 104.1% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

MNDY stock traded down $6.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.71. 709,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,190. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -619.86 and a beta of 1.18. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $218.97.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.50 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

