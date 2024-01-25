City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. City had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 19.88%.

City Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHCO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,245. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.54. City has a 1 year low of $82.53 and a 1 year high of $115.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. City’s payout ratio is 36.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHCO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of City from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $49,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $733,681.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $207,032.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,681.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,922 shares of company stock worth $288,130. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in City by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in City by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in City by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

