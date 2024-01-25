Citigroup Raises Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target to $104.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TXT. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Get Textron alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXT

Textron Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.16. 1,861,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $86.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Textron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,287,657,000 after buying an additional 519,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Textron by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,756,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,948,000 after purchasing an additional 220,891 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Textron by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,745,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,923,000 after buying an additional 596,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.