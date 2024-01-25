Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 554.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 939,861 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Cincinnati Financial worth $113,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

CINF traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.94. 331,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,326. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.81. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

