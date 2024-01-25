China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.41 and last traded at $11.35. 177,669 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 106,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

China Construction Bank Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $147.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.22 billion for the quarter.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.