Centrifuge (CFG) Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $30.18 million and approximately $658,868.52 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001262 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 524,657,129 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 524,635,485 with 470,755,771 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.5006314 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,174,943.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

