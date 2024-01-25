Cavco Industries (CVCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.36 per share for the quarter.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by ($0.55). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $452.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.60 million. On average, analysts expect Cavco Industries to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $315.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.32. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $233.84 and a one year high of $365.63.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cavco Industries

In related news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.37, for a total transaction of $993,236.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,762.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CVCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVCO

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.