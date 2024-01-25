Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.58% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $39,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,968,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after buying an additional 317,721 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 517,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after acquiring an additional 315,042 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 186.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,642,000 after buying an additional 293,265 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,231,000 after acquiring an additional 267,075 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $224,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,989.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CATY stock opened at $43.95 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $193.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CATY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

