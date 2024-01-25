Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Down 3.5%

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.19 and last traded at $42.42. 25,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 235,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CATY

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $193.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,989.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 364.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.