Castle Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,848 Shares of Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEMX)

Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEMX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF makes up 2.2% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Castle Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 77.17% of Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEMX. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $618,000.

Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:MEMX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527. Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38.

Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF Profile

The Matthews Emerging Markets Ex China Active ETF (MEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies from emerging markets, excluding China, considered to have sustainable growth potential. MEMX was launched on Jan 11, 2023 and is managed by Matthews.

