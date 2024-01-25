Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,864,000 after buying an additional 37,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,487 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,308,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,236,000 after acquiring an additional 46,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 926,324 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CASY opened at $282.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.62. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $291.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

