Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $9.55 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $9.55 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.87.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.50 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $475.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Carrols Restaurant Group’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Filsoof sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $163,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,412 shares in the company, valued at $613,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 137,213 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

