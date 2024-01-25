Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Trading Down 6.9%

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) traded down 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.64 and last traded at $61.45. 191,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 412,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.02.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.65.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.15 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

In other news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $251,798.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,006.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

