Capula Management Ltd Makes New $252,000 Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 880 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CI opened at $304.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $319.92. The stock has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.81.

Get Our Latest Report on CI

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.