Capula Management Ltd Invests $484,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDB. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in MongoDB by 1.4% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MongoDB Price Performance
MongoDB stock opened at $410.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $402.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.88. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $442.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.
Insider Activity at MongoDB
In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at $222,136,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,277 shares of company stock worth $57,223,711. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.41.
Get Our Latest Analysis on MongoDB
MongoDB Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- How to Invest in Energy
- How to use the Greeks for your options trading
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- This one wireless service stock could blow past earnings
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Flutter Entertainment flies to $100 ahead of NYSE listing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.